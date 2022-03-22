City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Savills

Savills has appointed a new head of diversity and inclusion (D&I) for its UK businesses.

Joining from the Department of Health & Social Care where she was deputy director of D&I for wellbeing and culture, Chanelle Gray brings 13 years of experience to the new position.

“This is an incredibly important role for our business and one that we are very excited to be introducing… we are therefore very pleased to welcome Chanelle whose extensive knowledge and insight will be a great asset to our people and our business,” managing director Richard Rees said.

EY

EY has hired a new energy leader, who moves from the Big Four firm’s global mining and metals strategy team.

Lee Downham is set to lead a multi-disciplinary team of over 1,500 staff, helping clients navigate the challenges presented by the energy transition and a shifting regulatory market.

“Lee has over twenty-years’ experience as a strategy and transactions partner, advising on complex deals in the energy sector, working with global clients,” managing partner for client service Alison Kay said.

“Under Lee’s leadership, the energy team will draw on the strengths and skills of our whole business, to offer our clients the support they need at a time when the sector is facing some of its biggest challenges. It’s great to have Lee on board to lead the team at one of the most important periods in the sector’s history.”

Dechert

Dechert has bolstered its London office with a new partner, the fourth senior female, white collar partner to join the firm in recent years.

Judith Seddon, the only lawyer ranked in tier one on London-headquartered international ranking body Chambers UK, has experience representing corporate clients, financial institutions and individuals in some of the most significant and complex SFO and FCA investigations in the UK.

“Judith is one of the biggest, most respected names in the European investigations market, and we are delighted she is joining us,” London-based white collar partner Roger Burlingame said.

“Her experience further deepens our already unmatched transatlantic capability, and her expertise advising financial institutions, corporations and individuals cements our spot in the UK’s white collar elite.”