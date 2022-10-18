City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Knight Frank

Knight Frank has poached a new head of central London property management from real estate advisory JLL.

Andrew Child, who spent over 13 years at JLL, will help expand the existing central London property management team.

Working alongside head of property and asset management Michael Lewis, Child brings a wealth of experience across the capital’s market, having worked on high-profile London assets including 22 Bishopsgate and 60 London Wall.

“Andrew’s deep knowledge of the London office market and impressive leadership and property asset management credentials will be a valuable tool for our clients,” said Lewis.

“His insights will allow investors to unlock the value of their portfolios, extend the life of standing stock and create smart, agile spaces which are optimised for occupiers in the post-Covid world of work.”

Hambro Perks

Investment firm Hambro Perks has bolstered its London office with a new investment manager, who will focus on the firm’s leaders fund.

Laura Noorani, who launched her career at Goldman Sachs, brings extensive experience from across impact and sustainability investments.

The incoming manager joins from Bridges Fund Management after six years, where she was a key player in the firm’s growth business investment strategy.

“The experience that Laura brings to our team will help us to provide that support and to navigate and execute investments that align with the firm’s goal of enabling innovation,” partner Tom Bradley said.

Howden CAP

Insurance broker Howden has posted new chief commercial officer into the C-suite of Howden CAP, the firm’s new capital, advisory and placement business for financial institutions and corporates.

Joining from insurance broker and risk management firm Marsh, Alexander van Kuffeler will support the firm’s advice to clients and relationships with key customers and markets.

Van Kuffeler, prior to Marsh spent 13 years at London-headquartered risk advisor Willis, where he was executive director in the political risk and structured credit insurance team.

“Having worked with Alex previously, I know he brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise,” CEO of Howden CAP Mary O’Connor said.