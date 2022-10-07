City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Atrato

Alternatives asset management and advisory group Atrato has poached its latest director from abrdn to help oversee the supermarket investment fund management team.

Ollie Mottram, who most recently held the position of transactions maager at abrdn, brings seven years’ experience in real estate investment and asset management to the firm.

Mottram, a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, will report to managing director Robert Abraham.

“Ollie’s appointment significantly expands our capabilities across the investment space and he will play an important role as we continue to grow and strengthen the platform,” said Abraham.

RWS

Property services group RWS has appointed a new chief financial officer and general counsel

Candida ‘Candy’ Davies succeeds Rod Day in the top finance position. Day will act as deputy and remain on the board until the end of the year, when he will exit the group.

Incoming general counsel Jane Hyde, who will also take up the role of company secretary, succeeds Christopher Lewey, who will continue as corporate development director at the British group.

Dexters

Dexters has snagged a consumer business veteran as its new chairman, based in Mayfair.

Justin King CBE brings experience from across Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Asda, Häagen-Dazs, PepsiCo, and Mars to the property consultancy.

King is set to work closely with CEO Andy Shepherd as the group seeks to grow its London-wide network of over 70 offices, as well as its digital capabilities.

“Justin is highly respected in the city and within the business community,” said Shepherd. “We will value Justin’s input into how we can further build the Dexters brand and continue to strengthen the customer journey.”