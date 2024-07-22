Brand Architekts: Skinny Tan owner inks new deals with Holland & Barrett and Boots

Brand Architekts’ Super Facialist brand is now being sold in Holland & Barrett stores

Brand Architekts, the beauty specialist behind British brands including Skinny Tan and Super Facialist has signed new deals with big name retailers including Asda, Holland & Barrett and Boots to its distributor list, as it continues to battle “challenging” conditions.

The London-listed company’s Skinny Tan division inked new stockist deals with Boots, Superdrug, Asda and Tesco during its last financial year, in a move the company hoped would help to offset reduced sales due to “the cost of living crisis and an unseasonably wet spring and early summer”, which it said had impacted the self-tan category.

It also expanded the reach of its Super Facialist brand, which under a new deal is now being sold in Holland & Barrett stores, helping to fuel a 14 per cent increase in sales.

Another of Brand Architekts’ beauty brands, Dirty Works, launched in 750 Watsons stores across nine new countries during it, with “very encouraging sell out results” in Thailand, Turkey, Malaysia, the Gulf, Singapore and Hong Kong.

However the group’s overall sales dipped to £17m during the 12 months to June 30, 2024, down from £20.1m in the year before.

In a statement published this morning Brand Architekts said: “The management team remains focused on realising both the strategic and financial aims of the group.

“In line with its brand development strategic tenet, immediate priorities are on driving brand awareness on Super Facialist and Skinny Tan, with an expected year-on-year increase in digital awareness and acquisition campaigns – in particular with targeted investment in Tik Tok and Influencer marketing.

“Extensive new product development is in the pipeline for H2 and in response to consumer demand, Skinny Tan will be relaunched as Skin & Tan in H2.

“We will expect to deliver revenue growth through international expansion, retain a keen focus on brand contribution and release working capital tied up in harvest brands.

“We remain confident that the foundations we are building will enable us to return to profitability and achieve our medium and long-term goals.”