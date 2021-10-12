InnovaDerma tries to capture Gen Z hearts with Love Island star partnership

Love Island star Liberty Poole has been named as a Skinny Tan brand ambassador, as the company looks to appeal to Gen Z.

Parent company InnovaDerma – whose share price has dropped 23 per cent over the past year – said it hopes the Instagram influencer will help reach younger customers.

Skinny Tan said women in the 18 to 29 age demographic self tan more than any other demographic. However, the company has traditionally targeted 35 to 50 year-olds.

Poole rose to fame after appearing on the latest series of the ITV dating show, which she came close to winning before choosing to quit ahead of the finale.

InnovaDerma is keen to appeal to Poole’s 1.5m Instagram followers, 90 per cent of whom are women. The partnership also comes as the influencer is set to appear on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

InnovaDerma said it wanted to pursue “sustainable, profitable growth,” as it announced the tan brand’s first paid significant influencer programme.

Blake Hughes, CEO of InnovaDerma said: “Liberty captured the hearts of the nation with her journey to discover self- love and self- worth in the Love Island villa, and that authenticity is exactly why we’re so excited to have her represent the Skinny Tan brand.

“The collaboration with Liberty forms an important part of our strategy to diversify our digital media model and appeal to a younger tanning demographic, particularly those in the 18-29 category.”

Poole said she was excited to work with the brand because of its “inclusive message of body positivity and self worth.”

The social-media star also praised the “vegan friendly, cruelty free,” product line.

Hughes has previously said InnovaDerma plan to focus on ecommerce to “go from impressive numbers to even further.” The company raised £4.5mn to accelerate its ecommerce model and new product development.

In the fashion world, online retailers have benefited from partnering with social media stars with a large outreach. This is compared to a slower approach to these partnerships from traditional high street rivals, CityA.M. previously reported.