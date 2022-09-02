City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Branch Austin McCormick

Mayfair-based law firm Branch Austin McCormick has built out its dispute resolution team with a new partner.

Eugene Matveichuk, who stepped into the new position yesterday, brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm.

The incoming partner has spent his career advising major private and state corporations, as well as ultra-high net worth individuals operating in energy, real estate and financial sectors.

“His arrival will add immense value to our dispute resolution team,” said managing partner Hal Branch.

BDO

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has appointed a new partner to its advisory practice.

Carly Bleathman joins the firm’s business services and outsourcing (BSO) team to lead its finance function advisory offering.

Bleathman, who will be working with high growth, mid-market businesses, has held several finance roles both in practice and in industry including working as group financial controller for an AIM listed company.

“Appointing talented individuals like Carly is crucial to BDO as we continue to grow our advisory practice,” said managing partner Paul Eagland. “I have no doubt that Carly’s knowledge and experience will see her offer both new and existing BSO clients the valuable advice they require to help them succeed.”

Lawrence Stephens

City law firm Lawrence Stephens has poached its new chief operating officer (COO) from Allen & Overy.

Johnny Nichols, previously head of business services projects at the rival law firm, also stepped into the new job yesterday.

Nichols, who also spent 14 years as HR director at Bird & Bird, helped establish US law firm Keller Lenkner’s London office, where he acted as COO.

“We are delighted that Johnny is joining us and bringing with him a wealth of Magic and Silver Circle expertise,” senior director Steven Bernstein said. “We have no doubt that Johnny will be an integral part of our team and trust him to lead the business through a sustained and exciting period of growth.”