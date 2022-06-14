City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Colliers

Colliers has promoted into the role of operations director, who is set to oversee the estate agent’s office moves in 2023.

Victoria Dent joined the Colliers’ finance department during the UK’s first lockdown as a financial reporting accountant from chartered accountancy firm Haysmacintyre.

The incoming director has been responsible for the business’ UK external reporting procedures, as well as internal audit programme, for the past two years.

“With our office move in London due to take place next year and our strategic growth plan, Victoria’s background in accounting and audit will be essential in ensuring that the business continues to grow efficiently and sustainably, while still accelerating the success of our clients,” UK CEO Tony Horrell said.

Akin Gump

US law firm Akin Gump today has bolstered its London-based structured finance team with a fresh partner.

Joining from fellow US firm Mayer Brown, Dasha Sobornova has previously specialised in banking and finance.

Sobornova’s appointment follows that of a number of finance partner hires in the firm’s the London office in recent years.

“Expanding Akin Gump’s structured finance capabilities out of our London office is a continued firm focus,” chair Kim Koopersmith said, adding that “Dasha is a highly knowledgeable and experienced practitioner who has worked on a wide variety of complex securitization transactions and restructurings.”

Neuberger Berman

Independent investment manager Neuberger Berman has appointed a new managing director and head of alternative specialists for its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) institutional division.

Manuel Kalbreier joins from Wellington Management, where he spent seven years as managing director and regional director for alternatives in EMEA.

Prior to this, Kalbreier spent six years as partner and head of investor relations at Boussard & Gavaudan in London, having held similar roles at Citigroup and Salomon Brothers.

“Manuel has a proven history of expertise in the alternatives space and technical understanding of this evolving asset class,” head of EMEA and Latin America at the firm, Dik van Lomwel said.