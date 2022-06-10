City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

BambuBlack

Asia Pacific long-only equities boutique firm BambuBlack has strengthened its investment team with a fresh portfolio manager.

Pinakin Patel joins the firm in London from Allianz Global Investors in Hong Kong, where he was an investment specialist.

The incoming lead brings nearly three decades worth of experience to the position, having previously worked at JP Morgan Asset Management and Gartmore Investment Management.

“As we continue to deepen client relationships and grow our funds, it is vital to have experienced professionals with local expertise,” said founder Jane Andrews. “Pinakin brings both, so we are excited to have someone of his calibre join the business.”

Interactive Investor

Interactive Investor has appointed a fellow chartered accountant as personal finance editor, a new role for the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors.

Alice Guy will write and commission content on critical issues facing investors, such as the cost of living crisis, inflation and squeezed pensions.

Guy brings a wealth of experience from across Big Four firms, having launched her career with KPMG before moving to EY and later, Tesco’s head office.

“Alice is a rare find and a key hire, and a tremendous asset for our editorial team and our customers,” had of personal finance Moira O’Neill said.

Deloitte Digital

Deloitte Digital has promoted into the position of lead partner, as it looks likely to double its headcount by 2025, to 2,400 people.

Colin Jeffrey is set to oversee 1,200 experts in technology, creative design, research, data and strategy in the UK, from London.

A founding member of Deloitte Digital, Jeffrey has been with the firm for more than 12 years and most recently held the role of lead partner for consumer in Deloitte’s consulting practice.

“Under Colin’s leadership, the team will continue to grow and provide organisations with a huge array of digital capabilities in strategy, innovation, design, technology, operations, and data insights to help them achieve their transformation goals,” managing partner for consulting at Deloitte, Anne-Marie Malley said.