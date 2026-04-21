Presidio Investors Expands Portfolio with Strategic Investment in Edge Home Finance

Presidio Investors (“Presidio”) has completed a strategic investment in Edge Home Finance, a mortgage brokerage platform. Headquartered in Minnetonka, MN, Edge Home Finance has built a strong reputation within the mortgage broker channel by empowering loan originators and delivering best-in-class service and innovation. The investment from Presidio represents an opportunity to leverage Edge’s momentum through enhanced investments in technology, operational infrastructure, and strategic acquisitions. Edge Home Finance will continue operating with the same core platform, team, and commitment to the broker community that has fueled its success.

Partner, Victor Masaya, of Presidio Investors, commented: “Edge Home Finance’s platform, track record and broker-focused approach aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering excellence and growth. Together, we aim to redefine what’s possible in the mortgage brokerage channel and deliver an unparalleled value proposition to loan originators.”

Edge Home Finance’s President, Tom Ahles shared the same enthusiasm: “Presidio brings the technology vision and strategic guidance we need to expand our reach and further elevate our service delivery. Our team is eager to embrace what this collaboration will bring.”

About Edge Home Finance

Edge Home Finance is a leading mortgage brokerage platform dedicated to empowering loan originators with innovative technology, operational support, and competitive lending solutions.

About Presidio

Presidio Investors is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm focused on quality businesses in the lower middle market. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build long-term value and achieve superior financial results, with a consistent track record of identifying high-growth investment opportunities. For more information, visit www.presidioinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420324252/en/

Contact

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meg Kaufman

Presidio Investors

Meg@presidioinvestors.com

(512) 636-2548

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Presidio Investors has completed a strategic investment in Edge Home Finance, a mortgage brokerage platform.

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