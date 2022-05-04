City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Volterra Fietta

Law firm Volterra Fietta has hired a new partner in London, who previously represented Egypt in a case related to Al Jazeera.

Gunjan Sharma, who stepped into the role at the beginning of the month, joined the firm as an associate in 2018, having been promoted to counsel last year.

Sharma had previously worked for eight years within international arbitration and litigation in New York.

“I could not be more delighted to have Gunjan join the Volterra Fietta partnership,” partner Robert Volterra said.

“Our decision to invite Gunjan to join us was easy. Gunjan’s talent, drive, initiative, intelligence and the respect he enjoys from his colleagues all made the case for him. Gunjan relentlessly pursues our clients’ interests and guides them to optimal outcomes, as their trusted adviser.”

Read more Exclusive: Londoners absorb heaviest national insurance hike hit

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Fellow law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman UK has added a new partner to its insolvency and restructuring practice in London.

Joining from Avonhurst where she was also a partner, Sonya Van de Graaff brings expertise from across corporate credits and structured products, advising financial institutions and sovereign-related entities.

The incoming partner had previously spent a number of years as a partner at Morrison & Foerster.

“She is a well-known restructuring specialist with a particular focus on funds clients which fits seamlessly with our other practice groups,” London managing partner Christopher Hitchins said.

Hogan Lovells

Hogan Lovells has bolstered its digital assets and blockchain practise with a senior technology lawyer.

Luke Grubb, who joins as a consultant, brings over 23 years of experience to the position, having previously held the role of head of the Asia Pacific region in the technology practice for both Latham & Watkins and Clifford Chance.

“Luke brings a wealth of expertise and experience in helping clients to navigate complex technology transactions,” head of the global financial instituons and insurance sector group, Sharon Lewis, said.

“We’re delighted to welcome Luke to the firm to further enhance our client offering in this field.”