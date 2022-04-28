City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Paysafe

Specialised payments platform Paysafe has appointed crypto executive into the newly created role of senior vice president of its crypto division.

Elbruz Yılmaz will be tasked with further extending the New York-listed group’s crypto offering, having spent a number of years as a venture capitalist scaling tech startups.

The incoming lead joins from Vienna-based cryptocurrency and digital asset investment platform Bitpanda, where he was managing director for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

“Elbruz’ deep knowledge and experience of all things crypto, together with his impressive network of industry contacts, adds real strength to our existing crypto team and will enable us to continue winning in this space,” CEO Chirag Patel said.

ONTIER

ONTIER has expanded its London office with a new hire and a fresh promotion.

Joining as a partner from Seddons Solicitors, Aoife Keane, will represent companies and high-net-worth individuals in financial services and technology sector disputes, bringing with her experience from the London Court of International Arbitration.

While Felicity Potter has been promoted from senior associate to partner, having joined the firm at the start of last year from Morrison & Foerster.

“Their sound understanding of the London disputes market will help us expand our caseload while bringing valued experience to support our existing clients,” said managing partner Derek Stinson.

“We have a burgeoning reputation in the digital-currency space and ambitious growth plans across the range of our practice areas over the next three to five years, of which these appointments are only the start.”

KPMG

KPMG in the UK has appointed a partner into its operations team, who is set to focus on energy and natural resources.

Poached from EY, Al Adedayo will join the fellow Big Four firm next month.

Adedayo is set to support clients primarily in the power sector on global supply chain bottlenecks and ESG commitments, although he will also advise those in other sectors.

“Al will bring a wealth of insight and experience of advising on supply chain issues and will be a key member,” said vice chair and team lead Simon Virley. “We are delighted to welcome him to the firm.”