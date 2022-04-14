City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Brunswick

Advisory group Brunswick has bolstered its cybersecurity and data privacy practice with a new partner in London.

Nicola Hudson was most recently the director of policy and communications at the UK National Cyber Security Centre.

The crisis management expert previously management the UK prime minister’s press office between 2013 and 2016.

“Nicola’s policy and communications experience in cybersecurity and crisis will be immensely valuable for our clients,” said CEO Neal Wolin. “I look forward to working with Nicola and the team to bring more expert counsel to clients globally.”

JPES Partners

Specialist communications consultancy JPES Partners, which focuses on the asset management and real assets sectors, has appointed a new member to its advisory board.

Fergus Wheeler joins following a 22-year tenure at global communications firm FTI Consulting, where he led the private capital team.

Bringing some three decades of experience to the position, Wheeler has advised clients on over 50 major transactions across Europe ranging in size from over €1bn to under €100m.

“Fergus brings unparalleled insight and experience from a global consultancy perspective which we believe will be crucial as JPES Partners seeks to build on a strong recent period of growth,” founder and managing director Julian Samways said.

Europa Capital

Real estate investment manager Europa Capital has hired into a newly created role of construction project manager.

Simon Mitchell will be responsible for the oversight of construction activities across the firm’s pan-European value add fund series and core fund, the Europa Diversified Income Fund.

The incoming manager, who joins from Quartz Project Services, brings around a decade of project management experience to the firm.

“Simon’s appointment not only bolsters our development capabilities but will assist in standardising our construction management processes,” said managing partner Rob Sim. “I look forward to working closely with Simon as we continue to improve the sustainability of all our investments.”