City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

LHV UK

Fintech and crypto banking services provider LHV UK has bolstered its board with an independent non-executive director.

Stepping onto the board at the beginning of May, Keith Butcher joins the City based firm with a raft of experience from his executive career, after training at KPMG some 30 years ago.

Butcher, currently the chief financial officer at mobile payments company Boku, previously held the same role at the PaySafe Group, and was formerly finance director for the DataCash Group prior to its takeover by MasterCard.

“Keith brings a wealth of industry experience and an impressive track record of taking international high growth businesses to the next level,” chairman Madis Toomsalu said.

Mishcon Private

Mishcon de Reya has hired a residential property transactions specialist as a partner in its London-based private group.

Dee Aylward, who will sit within the residential property team, has garnered a reputation in acting for high-net-worth individuals residing in the UK and overseas on time-sensitive sales and purchases of high-value properties in Prime Central London.

The former Laytons lead is the second private partner to join the firm so-far this year, following the appointment of David Whittaker in February.

“Dee joining our residential property group reflects the confidence we have in the strength of the residential market and our determination to deliver a best in class service for our clients,” residential property team head James Liffen said.

Outra

Data analytics firm Outra has appointed a former Legal & General director as its chief data and product officer.

Peter Jackson, who brings a wealth of C-suite experience, will help drive the firm’s use of household and consumer data to offer insights into real estate, utility, insurance, financial services and retail firms.

The incoming lead was previously group director of data science at Legal & General, and chief data officer of Legal & General Investment Management.

“I am looking forward to using my experience and skill to help take this data driven business to the next level,” said Jackson.