City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Rathbone Greenbank Investments

Rathbone Greenbank Investments has hired a former investment analyst into a new role in the firm’s London office.

Joining as impact manager, Marian Woodward will be responsible for identifying further impact investment opportunities for clients.

Woodward, who was previously an investment analyst for Fidelity International, is set to work closely with Greenbank’s investment teams in London, Bristol, Liverpool and Scotland.

“Marian will be a huge asset to our team, in shaping our evolving approach,” said the head of ethical, sustainable and impact research Kate Elliot. “With continued growth in demand for impact investment and an expanding range of opportunities available, it is vital that we bring in the very best talent.”

Wedlake Bell

Wedlake Bell has bolstered its family team with a new partner, taking the City law firm’s total to 70.

Matthew Brunsdon-Tully, who will also be head of family ADR and innovation, specialises in high-net-worth clients on matrimonial finance disputes and children matters, including conducting private FDRs.

The former barrister is also vice chair of the Resolution Pensions, Tax and Financial Remedies Committee.

“He is an outstanding lawyer with a wealth of expertise and experience that will add incredible value to the firm’s family offering,” managing partner Martin Arnold said. “I speak on behalf of all of us at Wedlake Bell, when I say we can’t wait to welcome Matthew as we continue to grow and consolidate the firm’s market leading position.”

Rothschild & Co

Rothschild & Co has poached a new managing director and private client wealth solutions lead from Rawlinson & Hunter.

Bringing over 35 years’ experience of advising wealthy individuals, David Kilshaw previously lead private client tax at KPMG and lead the family office at EY.

Kilshaw will offer guidance to clients with complex personal financial and business requirements, as well as build on the firm’s expertise in the fast-moving private client tax environment.

“David’s reputation in the industry is second to none and I am thrilled that he is joining us,” UK CEO Helen Watson said. “While we do not offer tax advice, David will sit alongside our client advisers, enabling them to have more meaningful conversations with our clients.”