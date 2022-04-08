City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Europa Capital

Real estate investment manager Europa Capital has bolstered its asset management team with a new managing director, the firm’s 20th appointment in the past year.

Rachel Hanke help over portfolio management, bringing nearly 20 years of experience to the position.

Having worked in several roles across the sector, Hanke previously spent eight years at AIG Global Real Estate.

“Rachel is an experienced portfolio and asset manager, and is an excellent addition to our team,” managing partner Rob Sim said.

Martin Currie

Investment manager Martin Currie, part of the Franklin Templeton Group, has hired an investment analyst into its global long-term unconstrained team.

Strengthening the research team, Jackie Ciu will cover the technology, media, telecoms and financial sectors from London.

Ciu, who joined from JP Morgan Chase, brings six years of industry experience to the new role.

Her appointment comes alongside that of ex-KPMG Anna Shevkunoa under the same role but for the healthcare sector, who will be based in Edinburgh.

BNP Paribas Real Estate

BNP Paribas Real Estate has hired a Knight Frank veteran as a senior director into its national markets office agency team.

Will Foster joins the firm after some two decades at Knight Frank, where he was partner within the National Offices team.

The incoming director brings a number of investor and developer client relationships including Columbia Threadneedle, Legal & General, Royal London, Nuveen and Tritax.

“Will is a standout performer in the South East office market with an exceptional track record of advising clients in this important market,” head of national markets office agency, Ed Smith said. “His appointment is great news for our clients and the team.”