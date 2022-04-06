Exclusive: City heavyweights are top firms for career growth, says LinkedIn

City headquartered firms have been named as the top companies to work at for career growth, according to LinkedIn research shared exclusively with City A.M. today.

Barclays retained its crown, wrestling with Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC, which make the top three companies on the list – all with London HQs.

Chasing the coattails of the banking giants are Big Four firms PwC and Deloitte, followed with BT and Amazon respectively.

With a spiralling cost of living crisis and firms trying to attract talent amid a labour shortage, some 22m Brits are mulling jobs changes this year, separate LinkedIn data has found, which equates to around 67 per cent of the country’s workforce.

“With many people out of work or ‘sheltering’ in a job that may not offer advancement opportunities, the Top Companies list provides an interactive resource of companies that are stable and offer a path for career growth,” UK managing editor Emily Spaven told City A.M.

“In this time of uncertainty, bringing our vision of creating economic opportunity for every member of the workforce to life is more important than ever, and delivering timely and relevant content can help professionals better navigate this landscape.

“The Top Companies list reflects the current state of the economy, showcasing how these companies are navigating the ever-changing world of work and how LinkedIn can help professionals navigate the future of work after an unprecedented year.”

It is the sixth year LinkedIn has pushed out the list, with Barclays topping the chart last year, followed by Tesco and the NatWest Group.