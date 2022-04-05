City watchdog hires three senior officials as it ramps up recruitment drive

The FCA is setting up a dedicated crypto division.

The City watchdog has hired three new senior officials as it pushes to strengthen its authorisation process, it announced today.

City veteran Craig Chapman is set to join the FCA as Finance Director, from his current role as CFO at London fintech firm RTX Routetrader.

Prior to joining RTX Routetrader, Chapman worked in various senior positions at commodity trading company ED&F Man having previously worked his way up to the position of vice president in Barclays Investment Bank.

The hire comes as the watchdog’s current Finance Director, David Godfrey, is set to retire from his role in the FCA later this year.

FCA Chief Operating Officer Emily Shepperd said: “Craig is an experienced chief financial officer who will play a central part in making sure we have the right resources and we’re using them in the best way possible to meet our important objectives.”

Separately, former barrister Laura Dawes is set to take up a new role within the watchdog as one of two new directors of authorisations.

Dawes is currently head of the FCA’s retail and regulatory investigations department, and has worked at the watchdog form almost 11 years.

In taking up the new role, Dawes will work alongside City veteran Dominic Cashman, who is set to join the FCA from interdealer broker TP ICAP.

“Tackling the risk of consumer harm starts when firms apply to us for authorisation. Dominic and Laura will lead this vital part of the regulatory system,” Shepperd said.

The senior hires come as the FCA said it would be taking on 95 new staff in various authorisation roles.

The FCA has been on a drive to strengthen its oversight of the financial services industry since its new chief, Nikhil Rathi, took the reins in October 2020.