Chelsea ride storm to deliver first trophy since club were put up for sale

Chelsea women beat Manchester United to secure the WSL in what is the first trophy for the club since Roman Abramovich put them up for sale. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea are Women’s Super League champions for the third consecutive season after Emma Hayes’ side weathered a challenge from Arsenal and brought the club its first trophy since they were put up for sale and owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned.

But early yesterday afternoon, on the final day of the season, Jonas Eidevall’s Gunners had one hand on the trophy. They had done what they needed to do in beating West Ham and for 62 minutes, were leading the title race.

Then Sam Kerr stepped up for the Blues. This season’s golden boot winner and player of the season netted a brace as her side twice came from behind against Champions League-chasing Manchester United to win 4-2 at Kingsmeadow and secure the title.

Premier League talking points: Everton win nudges Leeds into relegation zone Premier League talking points: Everton win nudges Leeds into relegation zone

Kerr’s first volley was only bettered by her second, where she spotted United keeper Mary Earps off her line and lobbed her from outside the box.

This is the first trophy for Chelsea since the club confirmed a deal had been struck for a sale to Todd Boehly’s consortium early on Saturday morning. And while a takeover is not expected to be completed until late May, a trophy within 48 hours will give the LA Dodgers part-owner cause for continued hope that Chelsea can continue to dominate the women’s game.

The day began with Chelsea just one point ahead of their London rivals – and that was exactly how it finished. Man City picked up the third Champions League qualifying spot which left neighbours United lingering in fourth.

It was a sad day, too, for Birmingham City, despite beating Aston Villa 1-0. They had already been confirmed as the bottom side but yesterday played their last WSL game for at least one season, after 11 years in the top flight.

But Chelsea had done it and brought about some positivity to a club hampered by off-field issues and on-field disappointments.

Hayes’s side crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages and lost to Manchester City in the Conti Cup final, leaving the defence of their WSL the key goal.

“Relief, I say it every time we win,” Hayes said. “We’re champions because of the second half of the season. We know how to get over the line. We can get it done, you can’t legislate that.”

The fact that this term was not a walkover for the Blues, in any competition, is testament to how other teams have closed the gap to a side who have picked up five titles in six years.

While Arsenal haven’t won a trophy for three years, Eidevall – who last week signed a new contract with the club – deserves credit for the title challenge his side were able to mount.

Next year’s race, with City and Manchester United likely to compete, could be one for the ages. But in the here and now, it’s Hayes’s Chelsea who are victorious once more. Business as usual, then – on the field at least.