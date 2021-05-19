Bitcoin falls on old China FUD, while XRP continues to buck trend

Crypto at a glance

The crypto markets are down again today, with the total market capitalisation falling below $2 trillion for the first time since April. Is there further to fall, or is it time to buy the dip?

Bitcoin leads the plunge again, falling just below $40,000 this morning for the first time since February. It’s since recovered to just below $41,000, but can resistance at this level hold?

It’s worth noting that Bitcoin was at $37,000 when Tesla first announced they were to start accepting the leading cryptocurrency as a payment method. Is this a level to watch out for?

The market seems to be gripped by fear at the moment, with a lot of old FUD doing the rounds. Even rumours about China banning crypto for the 100th time are re-emerging – something that they actually already did back in 2017. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a metric that measures the current sentiment in the Bitcoin market, reflects this, having fallen to “extreme fear” levels not seen since April 2020.

These are often considered by some to be buying opportunities, with crypto research leader Arcane noting in a report that: “In the past, an extremely fearful market like this has historically presented solid buying opportunities during bull cycles.” Will they be proved correct?

It’s a sea of red everywhere today, with Ethereum also dropping 14 per cent to below $3,000. Only Polgyon (MATIC) is bucking the trend at the moment, up 12 per cent over the last 24 hours. Ripple (XRP) is also holding relatively steady at around $1.50.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,827,193,544,520, down from $2,114,266,791,289 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 18 2021, at a price of $42,909.40, down from $43,537.51 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $45,812.46 and the daily low was $42,367.83.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $9,726.57. In 2019, it closed at $7,271.21.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $751.97 billion, down from $843.75 billion yesterday. That puts it below Facebook again. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.89 trillion and Alphabet (Google) is $1.533 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $69,763,283,844, up from $64,747,766,359 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 63.43%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is at 23, up from 21 yesterday .

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.11, up from 40.70 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 24.33, down from 32.49 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Think about Morgan Stanley … just trained 4,000 financial advisers to sell bitcoin. We’re going to have these armies of newly anointed proselytizers. – Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners

What they said yesterday

Saylor keeps sailing…

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 229 bitcoins for $10.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$43,663 per #bitcoin. As of 5/18/2021, we #hodl ~92,079 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.251 billion at an average price of ~24,450 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/fU6LN4WbKI — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) May 18, 2021

Deflategate 2.0…

In retrospect, this was a horrible idea https://t.co/M1TRQ2ejAF — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) May 18, 2021

Hungary for Bitcoin…

Hungary 🇭🇺 to become home of the first Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of Bitcoin, statue in the world.



Thanks to community funding, it will be a life-size bronze bust with a face of a mirror, meaning everyone will see their own face when standing infront of it.



“We are all Satoshi” — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) May 18, 2021

