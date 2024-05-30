AXO Method: Intense sports therapy for maximum recovery

The AXO Method, founded by Guillaume Guibordeau, is an intense but highly effective massage technique for recovery and detoxification

This is not your typical soothing, gentle massage; it’s about therapeutic pain for serious gain.

The method involves three main elements: Osteopathic Scooping, Passive Stretching, and Lymphatic Drainage. Guillaume, a skilled therapist, explains each step and benefits in detail.

My session at Until in Liverpool Street, starts with Osteopathic Scooping around the abdomen, a technique that releases tension and boosts circulation, kickstarting the body’s natural healing. It’s intense, especially around the diaphragm, but the relief is immediate.

Next is Lymphatic Drainage, which tackles toxins from diet, alcohol, and pollution. This massage stimulates the lymphatic system, helping to remove waste and excess fluids, boosting your immune system and hormonal balance.

The final part is Passive Stretching. Guillaume moves your body into different stretches and clicks, easing tightness and improving flexibility and joint mobility. Even a few adjustments can dramatically increase your range of motion and alleviate pain.

The AXO Method is used by athletes for its recovery benefits but is suitable for everyone.

After a 70-minute session, I felt lighter and relaxed. I’ve had my fair share of sports massages, and this was a reset that delivered noticeable results.“Guillaume is also running a 5 days training course in London this October for therapists to learn about the AXO Method.”