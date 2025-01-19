Priti Patel: Labour should focus on negotiating with Trump over ‘disparaging comments’

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Labour should focus on starting negotiations with Donald Trump, rather than making “disrespectful and disparaging comments”, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel has said.

She told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “I think we have to respect the fact that he has a very significant mandate. The American people voted clearly, categorically, for him, his policies, proposals that he outlined.

“It’s really not for politicians in other countries to start making disrespectful and disparaging comments about President-elect Trump.”

She added: “I’d urge Keir Starmer’s Government to step up to the plate right now. Start good, strong, solid negotiations into interactions with the Trump government, rather than making disparaging remarks, as we’ve just heard from Sadiq Khan and previous remarks that have been made by Labour ministers.”

This comes after mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan warned of a “resurgent fascism”, writing in The Observer that “these are deeply worrying times, especially if you’re a member of a minority community”.

Asked about Mr Trump’s previous comments on trade tariffs, Dame Priti said: “The Government should be really advocating building upon the foundations that we put in place for a trade arrangement, therefore not even entering these discussions around tariffs.”