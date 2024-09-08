Aston Martin F1 set to sell large minority stake to US firm and Silicon Valley giant

A deal to sell a large minority stake in Aston Martin could be announced this week in a move that could value the Formula 1 team at over £1.5bn.

First reported by Mark Kleinman for Sky News, the deal is set to see Accel and HPS Investment Partners acquire between 20 and 25 per cent of AMR GP Holdings Limited, Aston Martin F1’s parent company.

Last year Aston Martin’s controlling shareholder Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance races alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso for the team, sold a minority stake in the team to sports-focused investor Arctos Partners.

Stroll in 2020 led the Yew Trees Investments consortium that invested £182m into Aston Martin in return for nearly 17 per cent of the company.

In March 2024 Stroll was estimated to hold 22.7 per cent of the ownership with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, Chinese billionaire Li Shufu and Swiss businessman Ernesto Bertarelli all holding stakes between 10 per cent and 20 per cent.

Invesco Limited, Yew Trees Overseas and other investors make up the organisation.

The F1 team are this week set to announce the signing of design guru Adrian Newey from Red Bull in a off-track move that could see the outgoing chief technical officer of the reigning world champions earn £30m per season.

Shares in Aston Martin, the road car manufacturer, closed on Friday at 149.7p, valuing the company at about £1.25bn.

City A.M. approached Aston Martin for comment.