Billionaire Lawrence Stroll ramps up stake in Aston Martin

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll has ramped up his stake in the firm

The group of investors run by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has ramped up its stake in Aston Martin today to take its holding in the firm beyond 25 per cent.

Stroll, who serves as executive chairman of Aston Martin, said the Yew Tree Consortium had upped its stake in Aston Martin by 3.27 per cent to 26.23 per cent.

“This additional investment demonstrates the Yew Tree Consortium’s continuing confidence and belief in the future of Aston Martin,” Stroll said in a statement today.

“The Company has delivered a major turnaround since the Yew Tree Consortium’s initial investment three years ago. We have rebuilt this iconic company, transforming it into an ultra-luxury brand, with a portfolio of highly desirable, performance-driven cars.”

He added the fresh investment demonstrates the group’s “continuing, long-term commitment to the company, our conviction for the future and the shareholder value the Company will deliver.”

Stroll first snapped up a stake in Aston Martin in 2021 with a £182m investment via the Yew Tree Investments consortium which gave him a 16.7 per cent stake in the company.

The firm has shed over 90 per cent of its value over the past five years but has climbed over 100 per cent in the past year.