Antony: Manchester United place star on leave amid assault allegations

Manchester United have placed Antony on indefinite leave “in order to address” a series of allegations of assault on women.

Antony was withdrawn from the Brazil squad last week after his former partner alleged that he had physically assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Since then two more women have come forward to accuse the 23-year-old former Ajax forward of violence. He has denied the allegations.

It comes after United were severely criticised for their handling of Mason Greenwood, who also faced claims of domestic abuse.

Antony has not been suspended and it is understood that he will continue to earn his £10.4m salary despite not training or playing with the team.

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony,” the club said on Sunday.

“Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Antony described the move as a “mutual decision”, adding: “I have agreed with United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, I will fully cooperate with the police.”

Antony is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police and authorities in Brazil in relation to the claims made by his former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Cavallin says he threatened to throw her from a moving car while pregnant last year and then headbutted and punched her in a Manchester hotel in January.

Antony described their relationship as “turbulent” in an interview last week but insisted he had never been violent towards her.

A second woman came forward last week to allege he injured her in a car in Brazil, while a third accused him of pushing her against a wall and trying to have sex with her at his home in England.

Antony – full name Antony Matheus dos Santos – said last week: “I am 100 per cent certain that I never touched any woman.”

United last month sent Greenwood on loan to Spanish club Getafe after a lengthy internal investigation that the club said had found him to be innocent.

It came months after prosecutors dropped charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour because a key witness withdrew.