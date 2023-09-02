Mason Greenwood will begin to rebuild career with loan move to Getafe

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood. Photo credit Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Mason Greenwood has joined Spanish club Getafe on loan in a move that Manchester United say will allow the player to rebuild his career away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The 21-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and the club announced last week that it had been mutually agreed for him to leave.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and Turkey were among those to express interest, but Greenwood has now joined LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

A United club statement read: “The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

The PA news agency understands Getafe are making a small contribution to Greenwood’s wages as United focused on finding him somewhere he could resume his career.

Academy graduate Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for United, with his last appearance coming against West Ham on January 22, 2022.

