Women’s football clubs saw income grow by 50 per cent thanks to Lionesses Effect

Women’s Super League revenues jumped 50 per cent after the Lionessess won Euro 2022

The Lionesses’ success at Euro 2022 helped to boost revenue at Women’s Super League (WSL) clubs by 50 per cent in the following season, according to new research by Deloitte.

Aggregate revenues of the 12 WSL teams swelled to £48m in 2022-23 as more fans and brands took an interest in women’s football following England’s victory.

That figure is forecast to hit £68m next season when the WSL will be spun out of the Football Association and into a NewCo which will run the women’s professional game.

“WSL clubs are home to world-class players whose success on the international stage has drawn new fans to the domestic game,” said Jenny Haskel of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

“Driving a loyal fanbase, habitual viewing and distinct commercial partnerships was a clear priority for WSL clubs in the 2022-23 season and the soaring revenue growth achieved demonstrates the strides that have been made. However, we’re still in the foothills of growth in the women’s game.

“With NewCo set to step into the governance role in place of the FA this year, WSL clubs will be both participants in the competition and shareholders off the pitch.

“As NewCo concentrates on growing the popularity, standards, and visibility of the women’s game in England, collaboration with clubs and other stakeholders will be an important element to continuing the efforts to attract the attention of commercial partners, investors, and crucially, fans.”

WSL crowds trebled in the wake of the Lionesses’ win and grew further in the season just finished.

Other financial uplift in 22-23 came from commercial streams, which made up 35 per cent of total revenue.

WSL clubs’ pre-tax losses also increased by half to £21m, however, despite some teams receiving more than £17m in subsidy from their club group.

The financial gap between leading clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United remains an issue, too.

“Many women’s clubs continue to rely on financial contributions from their wider group structure, however this is not a new revelation in football where many owners prop up the shortfalls of loss-making clubs,” said Tim Bridge, lead partner in the Deloitte Sports Business Group.

“It’s important the industry does not hold women’s clubs to a profitability metric that the wider game has yet to consistently achieve. We’re seeing significant growth across the women’s game and continued investment is key.

“Further growth will be driven by the alignment of leaders across the game behind a bold strategy and belief in the longevity of success in women’s football.”