WTA Tour hires London agency Nomad Studio for ‘bold’ rebrand

The WTA Tour rebrand was designed by London’s Nomad Studio and British agency ChapterX

The WTA Tour has engaged London design agency Nomad Studio, whose clients include the Premier League and Rolls Royce, to launch a wide-ranging rebrand today.

The rebrand of the women’s tennis tour includes a new logo, bright green and purple palettes, and slogan – “Rally the world” – designed to be “bigger, bolder and built for the future”.

British branding agency ChapterX also worked on the project, which takes effect immediately across digital channels and will be on-site at Indian Wells next week.

“This bold new brand provides a distinct and powerful voice to tell our stories and showcase the WTA as the global sports and entertainment brand where women’s tennis shines,” said the tour’s CEO Portia Archer.

The rebrand was run by WTA Ventures, the tour’s commercial arm and a partnership with CVC Capital Partners set up in 2023.

“The project to reintroduce the WTA brand has been one of our biggest priorities since the launch of WTA Ventures, and we’re energized about the opportunity to ignite excitement for the biggest stars and stages of tennis,” said WTA Ventures CEO Marina Storti.

“In Nomad Studio and ChapterX we found the right partners to realise our ambition for the WTA brand. They are strategic and insightful collaborators, unafraid to challenge our thinking and push boundaries.

“The result is a brand identity that will project the WTA as a leader in sport and entertainment, continuing to inspire, empower and thrill audiences around the world.”

North London-based Nomad Studio has also helped to create brands for the National History Museum, Tottenham Hotspur, Disney and Major League Baseball.

“The WTA is shaping the future of women’s tennis. As the sport evolves, so must its brand,” said Natalie Doto, Design Director at Nomad Studio.

“Working closely with the WTA, we defined a powerful brand strategy and new fearless, future-facing identity that amplifies the WTA’s energy and passion – on and off the court.”