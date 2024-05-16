Why businesses need better workplace wellbeing systems

A leading expert in mental health says businesses have a key role to play in workplace wellbeing, to help tackle the mental epidemic sweeping the UK.

A leading expert in mental health says businesses have a key role to play in workplace wellbeing, to help tackle the mental epidemic sweeping the UK.

As the Government takes steps to reduce the number of people taking time off due to mental health-related issues, the focus is shifting towards what companies themselves can do to better support employees.

But, for many, knowing where to start can be both confusing and challenging.

Nathan Shearman, director of therapy and training at Red Umbrella and a qualified psychotherapist and counsellor, told City A.M.: “The workplace is all too often overlooked as a place where those struggling with mental ill health can find and get support.

“But the reality is businesses that put procedures in place to support employees who are suffering will find significant benefits – both for employees and for the company as a whole.”

Here, Nathan outlines where businesses should start:

Education: the first step for workplace wellbeing

“Being educated about mental health is a vital starting point,” begins Nathan. “In the workplace, it promotes a culture of openness and solidarity, showing employees who may be struggling that it is okay to come forward and ask for help.

“It’s important because if somebody does open up to their line manager, for instance, and they don’t know how to respond or say the wrong thing, this would result in a very negative experience for the employee, making them less likely to open up to other people or seek help elsewhere.”

Develop an understanding of workplace wellbeing

“Having an understanding of mental health issues, even if basic, helps managers or HR professionals know how to respond when someone asks for help.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there, and this comes through in different ways. It could be the old school approach of neglecting to accept the reality of mental health, the ‘man up and get on with it’ approach, so to speak. This still persists in some organisations and is particularly dangerous.

“There’s also the opposite end of the spectrum where if someone feels sad after a bad day at work, they may assume they are depressed when in reality it’s just a normal part of the highs and lows of life.”

Prioritising mental health training

Nathan says: “That’s where mental health training comes into it. There must be certain individuals, such as line managers, HR teams and upper management, who are trained in mental health and workplace wellbeing. This gives these people the knowledge needed to know how to support their teams.

In this respect, Mental Health First Aid training is simply invaluable. Mental health first aiders become qualified with a basic level of understanding of how to provide mental health support and the knowledge to guide people towards the appropriate resources or professional help.

He adds: “General mental health awareness training can also be helpful. It could be something as simple as a webinar on mental health awareness, or training that occurs at specific times such as Mental Health Awareness Week or Stress Awareness Month.

“Again, this all promotes a culture where mental health isn’t stigmatised, as it’s seen as acceptable to talk about.”

Adjustments for those who are struggling

“The training aspect is closely linked with being able to make adjustments for employees experiencing mental health issues, or those who are coming back to work after being signed off due to ill mental health.

“It’s about knowing what to say from a personal point of view to knowing what kind of adjustments you can make as a manager, to knowing what your legal responsibility is as an employer.

“Businesses should be looking to reduce instances of people being signed off due to mental health, but equally ensure that those who are back at work feel safe and comfortable, reducing the likelihood of them taking leave again,” Nathan says.

Make services truly accessible

“Having access to workplace wellbeing support is essential. Having an employee assistance programme and counselling and therapy services available is key, preventing people from hitting that crisis point, and helping others get back on their feet.

“And of course, employees with good mental health are more productive, more engaged and therefore more successful, meaning there are substantial benefits both to the employee and to the business as a whole,” says Nathan.