White House to host UFC fight, Trump says

White House to host UFC fight, Trump says

President Trump has announced that the White House will host a UFC match as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

The grounds of the famed mansion will host a “championship fight”, according to the President, and will be watched live by 20,000-25,000 fans.

Trump said at a rally in Iowa that UFC president Dana White will be involved, with the duo spotted a number of times on the campaign trail prior to the 79-year-old’s second term.

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight,” Trump said.

“We’re going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House.

“We have a lot of land there. Dana’s going to do it. He’s a one-of-a-kind.”

White said: “This will be epic.”

UFC in Trump back yard

The comments by White were echoed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump has hosted UFC before, including at the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City in 2001.

Read more Donald Trump and Elon Musk urged to end feud

America turns 250 years old next year, with Trump announcing 12 months of festivities to celebrate the anniversary.

He added: “Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honour of America 250.”

Upcoming UFC events include fight cards in the likes of Abu Dhabi, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Paris, Shanghai and New Orleans.

The Ultimate Fighting Championships has recently visited the likes of Baku in Azerbaijan, London and Sydney.

Englishman Tom Aspinall holds the men’s heavyweight title after winning his championship fight in June while other men’s title holders stem from the likes of Russia, South Africa, Georgia, Australia and Brazil.

Chinese and American athletes dominate the women’s title divisions.

A UFC spokesperson confirmed the news and said additional details will come in due course.

“I’ve had this incredible relationship with him for many years,” White has previously said of Trump.