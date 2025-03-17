JD Sports: Retailer partners with UFC ahead of London Fight Night

UK retailer and FTSE 100 giant JD Sports has partnered with fighting championship UFC in a deal that begins this weekend at London’s Fight Night.

The Manchester-headquartered brand forms half of a European partnership, which will see it become a key partner across UFC despite it issuing a profit warning in January.

JD Sports forecast a full year profit before tax of between £915m and £935m, down from their previous estimate of £955m to £1.035bn.

The mixed martial arts organisation is back in London on Saturday for UFC Fight Night, where Leon Edwards takes on Sean Brady at London’s O2 Arena.

The pair will headline a main card of six fights, including a women’s strawweight bout between Molly McCann and Alexia Thainara, after a preliminary card of seven fights.

UFC partnership

Starting this weekend JD will offer behind-the-scenes access before and after events with the sport retailer’s branding set to be branded on the Octagon.

Neil Corrie, brand director EMEA at JD, said: “Our JD community has shown an incredible passion for UFC, and we are listening. This partnership marks the beginning of a series of events and content opportunities designed to create real connections between our consumers and the world of UFC. Together, we’re taking the fan experience to the next level, moving Forever Forward.”

Anthony Joshua is the leading JD athlete but the organisation has partnerships with Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and the Kings League, among others.

Added Nicholas Smith, senior vice president of global partnerships for TKO [owned by Endeavor], said: “We’re thrilled to welcome JD as our official Lifestyle and Sportswear Retail partner in Europe. JD is a brand at the forefront of youth culture.

“It is a perfect match for UFC’s dynamic and passionate fanbase. We look forward to engaging and inspiring audiences across Europe like never before.”