FTSE 100 Live: Stocks to slump as oil spikes on Trump-Iran tensions

Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran. (Image: PA)

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An extended ceasefire may have been announced in the Middle East, but its left markets with major appetite for further peace before investor sentiment recovers.

Brent crude – the international benchmark for oil prices – was trading back over the $100 mark on Thursday morning. Oil prices have served as the key indicator for market volatility the last few months as tensions ramped up.

Whilst Donald Trump extended the temporary suspension of hostilities on Wednesday, which he said was at the request of Pakistan, those tensions have continued to escalate. Trump said the ceasefire would remain in place until final negotiations are reached.

But the President has said there is “no time frame” on ending the war with Iran. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the new extension is open-ended, with no set deadline.

Leavitt also fiercely defended the US’ plan as working.

“We are completely strangling their economy through this blockade. They are losing $500m a day. The Kharg island is completely full. They can’t move oil in and out. They can’t even pay their own people as a result of this economic leverage that President Trump has inflicted over them,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the reigme in Iran are continuing to use their one major bargain chip – and the key cause of volatile oil prices – the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s chief negotiator said it is “not possible” for the narrow waterway to be opened for traffic to flow through due to “the blatant violations of the ceasefire” by the US and Israel.

We’ll be continuing to bring you the latest market updates and more.

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