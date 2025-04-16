Venice Beach and Universal Studios in LA28 Olympic Games venues

Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee will defend his title along Venice Beach as the latest round of venues for the 2028 Los Angeles Games were announced.

Having triumphed in and around the Seine in 2024, Yee – who was this week named on the Forbes 30 under 30 sports list – will head to the West Coast and the iconic Venice Beach.

The cultural location is one of a number of venues announced by the organisers of LA28.

Elsewhere Universal Studios will host the squash and the Dodger Stadium the baseball. Twenty20 cricket will be played at a temporary stadium at the Fairground in Pomona and boxing will be split – like it was in Paris – between two arenas.

“We’ve promised the world an incredible Olympic Games and today we’re proud to share the plan that will make it happen,” LA28 chief executive officer Reynold Hoover said. “Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience.

“The 2028 Olympic venue plan invites communities from across the region to celebrate the Games coming to their backyard with the most exciting sports staged at some of the world’s top-tier existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and purpose-built temporary structures.”

New LA28 Olympic Games venues

3×3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Baseball in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles

Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)

Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point) • Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)

Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center

Squash at the Universal Studios Lot

Triathlon in Venice Beach City of Carson

Archery in the Stadium in Carson

Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach

Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront in Long Beach

Target Shooting in the Convention Center in Long Beach

Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

Volleyball in the Arena in Anaheim

Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Cricket (T20) at the Fairgrounds in Pomona

Surfing at Trestles Beach

Shotgun Shooting at the Shotgun Center in South El Monte