Crocodile-infested waters to host Brisbane 2032 Olympic rowing

The premier of Queensland David Crisafulli has defended the use of Rockhampton as the venue for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games despite it being infested with crocodiles.

The Fitzroy River site, about 500km north of Brisbane, will host the Olympic regatta, assuming it is signed off by the relevant IOC bodies.

But the habitat is home to saltwater crocodiles, despite being home to an active rowing community.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was “not sure how sensible a proposition that is,” adding, “I’ve got to say, people might break world records.

“They’d want to go pretty quickly wouldn’t they?”

Fears have been dismissed by Brisbane officials, however. Brisbane Olympic chief, Andrew Liveris, said “there are sharks in the ocean and we still do surfing”.

“If it’s good enough for central Queensland kids, I reckon it’s good enough for Pierre from Paris,” added Premier Crisafulli.

Brisbane project

It is a stark difference from Paris 2024, where the biggest aquatic issue related to the quality of the water in the Seine.

The decision to host the rowing up in Rockhampton came as the premier unveiled Brisbane’s plan for the 2032 Games, which will include a new 63,000-seater stadium in Victoria Park – which is controversial due to the “cultural significance” of the site to aboriginal people.

The area’s tennis centre will get an upgrade while the new mega stadium appears to spell the end to the iconic Gabba, which could be used for cricket in the 35th Olympiad before being demolished.

Rockhampton Fitzroy Rowing club president, Sarah Black, said this year: “The Fitzroy River is a natural habitat for crocodiles, we’re well aware of that.

“[But] I think some of the reports in the media have been sensationalised, with comments around it being ‘crocodile infested’”.

“It’s certainly risk managed and [that is] something that our sport does quite well, regularly”.