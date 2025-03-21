Coventry IOC election clears Russia ‘return to Olympic podium’, says Kremlin sport minister

Russia believes the election of Kirsty Coventry as IOC president can see the banned nation “return to the Olympic podium”.

Russian Olympic Committee president and sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev congratulated Coventry on her election, in a vote that surprisingly took just one round to find an overall majority conclusion.

Briton Lord Coe got just eight votes in the first round, with Coventry reaching the threshold of 49.

Coventry is seen as the continuity candidate to outgoing president Thomas Bach, and she was welcomed by sports minister and former governor of Khabarovsk Krai Degtyarev.

“On behalf of the Russian Olympic Committee, I congratulate Kirsty Coventry on her election as President of the International Olympic Committee,” the 43-year-old wrote on Telegram.

“Her brilliant sports career, Olympic victories, records and contribution to the development of sports have made her one of the favourites of this campaign.

“We expect that in the era of the new leader, the Olympic movement will become stronger, more independent and prosperous, and Russia will return to the Olympic podium.”

Politics of sport

It appears the wind direction that was once anti-Russia is shifting towards acceptance, with President Donald Trump not slapping down a Vladimir Putin idea to play bilateral ice hockey games this year.

It could pave the way for Russian reintroduction into the Winter and Summer Olympic Games, having been barred from major competition in 2019 over state sponsored doping offences.

Russian athletes competed at Tokyo 2020 under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee, but there have been further sanctions on the nation after their second invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

That could all be coming to an end, however, with Coventry supposedly seen in Moscow as an ally to their reintroduction to the global sporting stage.

There has been concern, however, that the Kremlin would use any international success as a weapon against the west.

Coventry history

On her election, Coventry said being the first women and African to hold the role sent a positive signal. She’s also the youngest holder of the position out of the 10 IOC presidents.

“It’s a signal that we’re truly global and that we have evolved into an organisation that is truly open to diversity and we’re going to continue walking that road in the next eight years,” Coventry added.

“I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC president, and also the first from Africa.

“I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.”