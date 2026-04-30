Algoma Central Corporation to Hold 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 7, 2026

Algoma Central Corporation (TSX: ALC) is pleased to announce that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held in person on Thursday May 7, 2026 at Vantage Venues, 16th floor, 150 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J9 at 11:30 a.m. (EDT).

The Company’s Management Information Circular and Notice of Meeting as well as its 2025 Annual Report is available to shareholders in the Investor Relations section of Algoma’s website. Meeting materials distributed to shareholders include their control number and instructions on how to vote their shares prior to the Meeting or in person during the day of the Meeting. Whether or not you are able to attend the Meeting in person, registered shareholders and non-registered shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting.

Financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 will also be released on May 7, 2026 and will be reviewed during the Meeting. Our first quarter earnings release as well as full financial results will be available on the Company’s website at www.algonet.com/investor-relations and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma Central Corporation is a global provider of marine transportation, owning and operating dry and liquid bulk carriers that serve critical industries throughout the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region and internationally. Focused on delivering exceptional customer service, utilizing fuel efficient vessels, and advancing innovative technologies, Algoma drives productivity while contributing to economic growth, strengthening communities, and supporting its people. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice™. Learn more at www.algonet.com.

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Contact

Gregg A. Ruhl

Algoma Central Corporation

President & CEO

905-687-7890

Christopher A.L. Lazarz, CPA, CA

Algoma Central Corporation

Chief Financial Officer

905-687-7940