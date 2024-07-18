The Open prize money 2024: How much can golfers earn at Royal Troon this week?

Royal Troon Golf Club on the windy west coast of Scotland will be the bane of many golfer’s weekends, but the reward for coming out on top at the 2024 Open Championship will make it worth it.

The total pot for the final major of the season has increased to £13.1m, up £385,000 or 14.2 per cent on 2023.

But the winner’s share has risen just 3.3 per cent with the Open chiefs conscious of not feeding the rocketing cash prize increases that have been introduced to the sport over recent years.

This means the winner of this year’s Open at Royal Troon will receive £2.38m, up £77,000 on what Brian Harman took home last season.

It means the Open is still the least lucrative of the four golf majors, and quite a way behind the Players, too.

The Players has a combined pot of $25m with the US Open next at $21.5m. The Masters at Augusta offers out $20m and the US PGA $18.5m

The $17m pot at Royal Troon this weekend, therefore, lags behind the rest.

In terms of winning funds the five tournaments follow the same path.

The Players pays out $4.5m to its winner with the US Open second with $4.3m. The Masters offers $3.6m, the US PGA hands out $3.3m and the Open Championship gives its winner $3.09m.