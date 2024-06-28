T20 Cricket World Cup: How much prize money do you get?

The perk of winning the T20 Cricket World Cup is being able to call yourselves world champions, as England did in 2022 when they beat Pakistan.

But for the governing bodies and chiefs will be keen on the cash teams can earn from winning matches in the Caribbean and United States.

Tournament winners get $2.45m plus about $30,000 for winning each match.

Tomorrow’s losing finalists will get $1.28m while the sums diminish from there on.

Therefore a winning side who went through the tournament unbeaten could achieve the $2.45m prize for lifting the trophy, as well as seven times the $31,154 winning fee.

That, in total, could see a side take home $2.7m in total from the T20 Cricket World Cup in what would be a handy prize money boost for the coffers.

T20 Cricket world Cup Prize money

Position No. of teams $ per team Total Champions 1 $2.45m $2.45m Runners-up 1 $1.28m $1.28m Semi-finalists 2 $787,500 $1.575m 5th-8th place (Super 8) 4 $382,500 $1.53m 9th-12th place (Group stage) 4 $247,500 $0.99m 13th-20th place (Group stage) 8 $225,000 $1.8m Match winners (pre-semis) 52 $31,154 $1.62m Prize money from ICC

In addition to this, of course, there will be some commercial impact from sponsors and broadcast revenue, which the ICC divides amongst its members.