South Africa await England or India in T20 World Cup final

Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa celebrates after dismissing Karim Janat of Afghanistan during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final match between South Africa and Afghanistan on June 26, 2024 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago.

South Africa reached their first ever T20 Cricket world Cup final this morning by thrashing Afghanistan in the Caribbean.

They will take on either England or India, who play this afternoon, in Saturday’s final in Barbados.

South Africa’s nine-wicket win over Jonathan Trott’s Afghanistan brings to an end an incredible run at this World Cup, where they reached their first ever semi-final at a major tournament.

But opening the batting Afghanistan could muster just 56 runs, with Azmatullah Omarzai the only player to reach double figures.

Three players, including Rahmanullah Gurbaz, went for zero while captain Rashid Khan could add just eight to the total.

Both Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen took three wickets for South Africa while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also claimed scalps.

In response wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock fell cheaply for five in South Africa’s only fallen wicket before Reeza Hendricks (29) and captain Aiden Markram (23) got the job done in the ninth over.

India are favourites to be South Africa’s opponents in Saturday’s final, but not necessarily due to their on-field form – albeit they are as yet unbeaten.

The high chance of rain today in Guyana puts tournament favourites India in pole position to reach the final over defending champions England.