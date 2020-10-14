Snakes and Ladders: Who is moving jobs in the City this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and fires across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Despite the unnatural quiet that has replaced the fast-paced bustle of the Square Mile over the last few months, behind the scenes things are still moving.

While the pandemic has caused mass disruption for many firms, new opportunities have been created at others. From tech start-ups to banking giants, here are the top city moves of the past week.

Tandem Bank hires Barclays veteran

Challenger bank Tandem has appointed Paul Noble as chief commercial officer in order to drive its agenda to become the UK’s first fully green digital lender.

Noble, who has spent 20 years working for banking giants such as Barclays, also has experience in venture capital and was a founding member of 118 118 Money. He is the chief executive of Allium, which was recently acquired by Tandem.

He will work with the Tandem team to develop new products and services, including an initial offering of green mortgages and green savings accounts, while continuing to grow the green home lending portfolio that Tandem bought from Allium.

Credit Suisse strengthens investment banking leadership team

Christian Meissner has been appointed as co-head of international wealth management investment banking advisory and vice chairman of investment banking at Credit Suisse.

Meissner, who was previously head of global corporate and investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and worked at Lehman Brothers from 2004 until 2008, will join the team on 26 October.

He will help to develop and execute the strategy for entrepreneurial high net worth clients.

The investment bank said it is an “important next step” in building its capital markets and advisory business.

New Quadrant Partners splits

New Quadrant Partners co-founder Zoe Camp

Boutique private wealth law firm New Quadrant Partners has announced that the business will restructure, with co-founder Zoe Camp exiting the company.

Founding partner Louise Stoten will continue at NQP to provide trust, fiduciary and family office services.

Meanwhile Camp will move her advisory business to law firm Harbottle & Lewis.

The restructure follows a year of partner consultations and guidance from external business advisers. It was agreed that the two areas have greater potential for growth if they operate as separate businesses.

Employee wellness startup hires new boss in pandemic demand surge

New Perkbox CEO Gautam Sahgal

Tech startup Perkbox, the employee experience platform backed by Draper Esprit and tennis champion Andy Murray, has promoted managing director Gautam Sahgal to chief executive.

Co-founder Saurav Chopra has stepped back to become executive chairman of the board.

The firm, which was founded in 2016 and now operates in more than 30 countries with more than 7,500 businesses, said the move comes at a “critical time”.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen demand for its employee wellbeing services rise, it said.

KPMG promotes partner to lead telecoms, tech and media deal advisory

Alfonso Marone

KPMG has appointed Alfonso Marone as UK head of deal advisory for the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) sector, after almost three years as a partner with the firm.

Since joining the KPMG partnership in 2018, Marone has led strategy and deal advisory engagements in technology-enabled services, B2B information and media for corporate and private equity clients.

In his expanded role, Marone will lead an experienced team of 15 partners and directors and more than 100 practitioners exclusively focused on the TMT industries.

He will build relationships with investors, boards and shareholders and support them across the entire ownership cycle, in the UK and globally, in partnership with other KPMG firms worldwide.

EY appoints first female financial services leader

Big Four accountancy firm EY has appointed Anna Anthony as its first female UK financial services leader.

Anthony, who has served as the company’s EMEIA financial services tax and legal leader since 2015, will take up her new role at the beginning of next year. She will also join the EY UK LLP board.

She will replace Omar Ali, who has been appointed as EY’s EMEIA financial services managing partner for client services.