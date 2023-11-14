Size’s Act Of Faith in search of 1500th Hong Kong winner

John Size needs one more win to mark 1,500 winners in Hong Kong

TRAINER John Size will be hoping that lightning strikes twice when he teams up with jockey Zac Purton again with ACT OF FAITH in the second division of the Kyoto Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs, as he seeks one more win to record his 1500th success in Hong Kong.

The combination of Size and Purton struck gold at the Valley last week when A Americ Te Specso produced a comfortable win, taking the partnership record to three wins and two places from just 10 rides this season.

This Australian-bred five-year-old hasn’t been easy to win with, despite having won at the Valley circuit last season.

Twice in the last month, he has looked the likely winner in the closing stages, but has failed to convert on both occasions, proving costly to supporters.

Size finally puts blinkers on the gelding for the first time in his career, having noticed some previous lapses in concentration, and it’s worth noting that he wore cheek-pieces when winning a couple of trials back in Australia.

It also has to be a pointer to his chances that Purton, who carefully selected his rides for the stable in the early stages of the season, has favoured him over useful newcomer Judy’s Great, who the reigning champ had ridden in all four trials in the lead up to this contest.

Purton, having guided Act Of Faith to his only victory over the course and distance over a year ago, will be hoping for a similar scenario, and probably has the Pierre Ng-trained Healthy Healthy to beat, who got the better of him last month but is now three pounds worse off in the handicap.

POINTERS

Act Of Faith 1.10pm Happy Valley