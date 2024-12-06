City Of Troy’s Derby win voted World Pool Moment of the Year

Aidan O’Brien’s Derby winner beat three other finalists to the World Pool Moment of the Year prize

CITY Of Troy’s Derby win has been named World Pool Moment of the Year, after receiving 48% of the public vote to beat three other finalists to the first prize.

The three-year-old’s Derby triumph was named as Moment of the Year ahead of Rashabar’s Coventry Stakes success at Royal Ascot, Celestial Legend’s win in the Doncaster Mile at Randwick and Laurel River’s victory in the Dubai World Cup.

The prize goes to City Of Troy’s groom, David Hickey, who, along with three friends, wins a VIP trip to Hong Kong next year.

After learning of his and City Of Troy’s success, Hickey said: “Winning the £4,000 World Pool Moment of the Day was a huge reward, so to be named Moment of the Year is even more special and I’m now looking forward to a trip to Hong Kong. I think I’ll head out there in March for the Derby, so it should be great fun.”

Hickey went on to describe City Of Troy’s Derby triumph as “a fantastic day that I’ll never forget”.

“He’s the most genuine horse that you could ever have anything to do with. I’m mad about him and it’s been a pleasure looking after him. He’s a classy gentleman of a horse.”

After a disappointing reappearance in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old silenced doubters to confirm himself a superstar by bouncing back in the Derby at Epsom; a remarkable achievement by the horse and all involved with the son of Justify.

“Despite what happened at Newmarket, he’s gone onto show what a superstar he is. I always knew that he could deliver on Derby Day, so I was just relieved he brought it to the track,” Hickey said.

“I could feel on Derby Day that he was in great form. There was a buzz about him and he was doing everything right at home.”

City Of Troy’s trainer, Aidan O’Brien, was presented with the award on behalf of David Hickey at Sha Tin on Friday morning, and said:

“Derby Day was extra special. To come back and do what he did after what happened in the Guineas was brilliant.

“David is a special fella, always has been. The line of horses he’s looked after and led up is incredible; Yeats, Galileo, many more, and if course City Of Troy, who we think is the best we’ve ever had.

“David is big, relaxed and has a great understanding of a horse. Things don’t upset him, he’s very calm and he’s unique in the way that he can influence horses. Not only that, he’s a leading trainer of greyhounds in our area. He gets up early and trains them before starting his work on the horses, so that tells you something about his work ethic!

In total there were 24 World Pool Moment of the Day prizes awarded this year, with each winning groom receiving a cheque for £4,000, meaning World Pool has returned a total of £96,000 grooms and racing stables this season.

Following the final World Pool Moment of the Day of the year being awarded on Victoria Derby Day last month, a shortlist of four finalists were chosen, with a public vote deciding the eventual winner.

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products at the HKJC, said: “We’re proud to have highlighted 24 outstanding equine performances this year, not only that but also the tireless work and achievement of grooms that are the unsung heroes of thoroughbred racing.

“The Hong Kong Jockey Club takes pride in giving back to the community, so we’re delighted to have contributed nearly £100,000 over the course of this year to grooms from South Africa, Great Britain, Ireland, Dubai and Australia in the form of our World Pool Moment of the Day initiative.

“Choosing between the four finalists can’t have been an easy task, but City Of Troy’s Derby win is clearly one that resonated most with many people, and goes down as a very worthy Moment of the Year winner. We now look forward to welcoming David Hickey and friends to Hong Kong next year.”