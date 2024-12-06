Purton sees a Champion in Johannes Brahms

Champion jockey Zac Purton opts for the ride on Johannes Brahms in The Maurice Handicap at 9.20am.

TRUSTING horses not to repeat recent disappointing performances, can be a quick road to the ‘poor house’ but there is every reason to be believe YOUNG CHAMPION is ready to bounce back to form in the Highland Reel Handicap (10.00am) over seven furlongs.

An expensive purchase from Johnny Murtagh’s stable, after winning at Leopardstown last year, this son of Zoustar quickly went some way in repaying the faith by his connections when winning twice in his new surroundings earlier this year.

It has not been plain sailing since, with the four-year-old slow to come to hand after the summer break, and then after an encouraging performance over seven furlongs last month subsequently failing to fire when strongly fancied in the Class Two Chevalier Cup over a mile a fortnight later.

Pulling too hard for his own good throughout that contest he quickly ran out of fuel down the home straight, much to the disappointment of the stable.

Trainer John Size drops him down in trip again, and with a quicker early pace likely, Young Champion should enjoy a much more comfortable journey.

Size still believes he is capable of taking his place in the Four-Year-Old Classic Series early next year, and off his present attractive handicap mark can compensate his supporters for that recent set-back.

The Maurice Handicap (9.20am) over seven furlongs, sees the reappearance of two exciting prospects, JOHANNES BRAHMS and Charming Legend, who both caught the eye on their recent debuts last month.

Johannes Brahms, a former inmate of Aidan O’Brien’s stable and placed twice in Listed and Group class in England, produced an encouraging performance when finishing third over the course and distance three weeks back.

That run can be upgraded as he came from the outside gate and had to work too hard in the early stages of the contest.

Charming Legend, unbeaten twice in Australia, always looked the winner down the home straight a fortnight ago and is bound to improve further.

Champion jockey Zac Purton rode both gallopers on their debuts and opts for Johannes Brahms, so the hint is surely worth taking.

