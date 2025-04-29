Exclusive: Macron to announce Gloucester Rugby deal as UK revenues soar

Italian sportswear brand Macron will today add Gloucester Rugby to their growing English sports kit portfolio as part of a long-term agreement, City AM can reveal.

Gloucester, whose deal with Oxen ends this season, will join Premiership Rugby champions Northampton Saints and Sale Sharks under the Macron umbrella, alongside World Rugby and Uefa refereeing agreements.

Macron representatives say the news underlines a healthy presence this side of the English Channel with the UK becoming the “most relevant” market – alongside Italy – for the brand’s global business with a year-on-year growth of 10 per cent propelling the Bologna-based activewear group to £41m in UK turnover in 2024.

Other brands in the Macron portfolio include FA Cup finalists Crystal Palace, three of the Six Nations countries – Italy, Wales and Scotland – and Automobili Lamborghini.

Heritage

“We are truly excited to welcome Gloucester Rugby into the Macron family. This is a club with an extraordinary heritage and one of the most passionate fanbases in the rugby world,” Gianluca Pavanello, chief executive, Macron said.

“Together, we aim to build a partnership that goes beyond the pitch, highlighting the value of team spirit that unites us.

“Macron will provide Gloucester with its expertise and quality, and we are ready to support the club over the coming years with commitment, passion and dedication.”

The firm, founded in 1971, is seen as a challenger brand to the likes of Adidas, Puma and Nike in the UK sports kit market. But this deal further expands its bridgehead in Britain, with today’s deal covering the three-time women’s champions Gloucester-Hartpury, too, and seeing the brand manage the club’s physical store.

Macron vs Trump

The Italian firm insists it is on a strong financial footing in 2025, telling City AM that trends for the first quarter of this year have seen a year-on-year turnover increase of nearly 25 per cent, with last year’s total revenue exceeding £190m – albeit a fraction of the likes of Nike, Puma and Adidas.

But Pavanello notes that the global economic levers – largely operated by President Trump – will have an impact on the business, with Italy and other European Union nations being slapped with 20 per cent tariffs by the US.

“As the regulatory landscape evolves,” he said, “we remain confident in our ability to adapt and continue delivering value all over the world. Tariffs may change the rules, but they won’t change the spirit in which we approach the game.”

On the deal with Gloucester Rugby, who are challenging for the Premiership play-offs this season, the club’s chief executive Alex Brown said: “This exciting long-term partnership will not only enhance our team’s performance with top-tier sportswear but also bring a new range of retail options for our fans.”