Mick can get his Mojo back in Commonwealth Trial

Big Mojo placed fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint last year.

FORMER ‘King of the All-Weather’ Mick Appleby is now a man to take seriously as the Flat season kicks into gear on the turf.

This time last year, Appleby had just pocketed his eighth all-weather champion trainer title, but 12 months on his CV boasts a host of impressive wins through the summer months as well.

He was crowned Glorious Goodwood’s top trainer last year, and heads into the 2025 campaign with a bunch of nice prospects, including BIG MOJO.

The Group Three Molecomb Stakes winner went on to finish a highly respectable fourth in the Group One Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and is now ready to kick off his three-year-old campaign in today’s Group Three Commonwealth Cup Trial (2.50pm) at Ascot.

“He’s filled out, strengthened up and looks like a really good sprinter,” Appleby told The Punter Podcast.

This will be his first run since the Breeders’ Cup in November, which could be a negative against others who have already blown away the cobwebs, but Appleby seems confident.

“He’s as fit as we can get him and he’s been working very well at home,” Appleby said. “We’ve also given him a small wind operation and he’s as clear as anything now.”

By the sounds of it, Big Mojo looks worth catching on his first start of the season at 4/1, and if he proves that the step up to six furlongs suits, then the 33/1 currently available for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot will soon vanish as well.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Big Mojo 2.50pm Ascot