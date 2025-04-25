Legends J-Mac and Williams have Super chances at Sha Tin

James McDonald has ridden 25 winners from just over 100 rides this season.

WORLD-CLASS Australian jockey Craig Williams is the man to follow on the supporting card at Sha Tin when he climbs aboard highly progressive INVINCIBLE SHIELD in the FWD Insurance Bocom Handicap (7.15am) , over seven furlongs.

Williams and former champion trainer Francis Lui have already tasted success at the top table in Hong Kong this season, when combining with Cap Ferrat to win the BMW Hong Kong Derby last month, and can add another notable success with this son of I Am Invincible.

This Australian import has been hugely impressive when winning both his recent contests over six furlongs in convincing fashion and even more improvement is expected now stepping up in distance.

Opposition is strong with the likes of Taj Dragon, recent Class One winner Divano and Young Champion in the line-up, but they face a stiff task to give 11 pounds or more to a galloper who could turn out to be a Group performer by the end of the season.

Expect the estimated 35,000-strong crowd to welcome back jockey James McDonald with open arms when the Australian makes one of his regular and almost always successful visits to the city.

The majority of local racing fans rate McDonald, affectionally know as J Mac, as a money-making machine, and it’s easy to see why with his record of 25 winners from just over 100 rides this season, putting him on par with Zac Purton.

McDonald has a host of winning chances on the card, and none more so than when he teams up trainer Danny Shum on SUPER LEGENDS in the FWD Insurance CCB Handicap (8.25am) over six furlongs.

The partnership of Shum and McDonald need no introduction after their exploits with Romantic Warrior, but it’s interesting that McDonald is back on board following a victory aboard the four-year-old back in December.

The son of Brave Smash produced the quickest closing sectionals after missing the break from an awkward draw behind Invincible Shield last month, and with gate three in his favour this time, he can prove too good for principle threats Geneva and Masterofmyuniverse.

POINTERS

Invincible Shield 7.15am Sha Tin

Super Legends 8.25am Sha Tin