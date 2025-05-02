BBC confirms new four-year deal for England cricket and Hundred

The BBC will continue to show England Cricket highlights and The Hundred matches

The BBC has confirmed it will show highlights of England cricket internationals and live coverage of The Hundred for the next four years after striking a new deal with the ECB.

The package – reported by City AM last month – includes highlights and bitesize digital clips of the next men’s and women’s Ashes series and of the men’s Test series against India later this year.

In addition, the BBC will continue to show selected live fixtures from the Hundred, including the opening matches and finals of both the men’s and women’s tournament.

“We’re delighted to be extending our partnership, guaranteeing another four years of live cricket on BBC TV,” said ECB chief commercial officer Tony Singh.

“With our shared passion for growing women’s sport, it’s exciting that the BBC will be showing even more live women’s games in The Hundred each year, while viewers will continue to have free access to highlights of England Men’s and Women’s home matches during what promises to be an exciting period for cricket in this country.”

It comes just weeks before the first England men’s Test of the summer, a one-off match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on 22 May.

The announcement is thought to have been held up by negotiations with Channel 5 over the live rights for four England T20 games later in the summer.

The BBC opted not to bid for the T20s – two for Harry Brook’s men’s side and two for the currently captain-less women – with Channel 5 stepping in, as first reported by the Daily Telegraph last December.

“Cricket isn’t just a game of numbers, it’s a game of stories,” said BBC Sport director Alex Kay-Jelski.

“From unforgettable Ashes battles to exhilarating last-ball victories in The Hundred, this renewed partnership ensures BBC Sport will continue to bring the drama, emotion, and timeless moments of cricket to life for fans across the UK.”