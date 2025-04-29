Purton ready to Strike and complete The Azure Mission

Zac Purton rode Ka Ying Rising to victory in the Group One Chairman’s Sprint Prize last Sunday.

FOLLOWING the FWD Champions Day extravaganza at Sha Tin last Sunday it is back to some normality for Hong Kong racing fans today when Happy Valley hosts a nine-race card starting at 11.40am.

While all the headlines were about superstar sprinter Ka Ying Rising, Japanese champion Tastiera and shock Champions Mile winner Red Lion on Sunday, it seems to have been overlooked that seven-time champion jockey Zac Purton reached another milestone by riding his 100th winner of the season during the meeting.

This was the 10th occasion the Zac-Man has reached a century during his 18-year career in the city and importantly he is back to riding at the top of his game after returning to the saddle following a seven-week layoff due to injury at the end of March.

16 wins from just 70 rides in the past month – a strike rate of over 23 per cent – backs that statement up, and he will look to further increase that tally with a full book of rides at the city track.

As per usual the majority of his rides all hold winning chances, but it may be worth paying particular attention to a couple of his mounts who catch the eye.

Trainer Frankie Lor and Purton are an in-form partnership to follow, and they team up with THE AZURE in the Incheon Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile.

When Lor and Purton combine they obviously mean business, with their winning strike-rate standing at just over 38 per cent with 13 winners this season.

Purton has an unblemished two from two record on the four-year-old, who caught the eye when finishing strongly from an unpromising position down the home straight three weeks back and this time has drawn an all-important low gate (two) which should aid a trouble-free journey.

Read more Bundle ready to Award Size and Purton another win

Fast improving Top Time looks the principle threat following a convincing success over the course and distance recently, but a seven-pound penalty may scupper his chances of a successful follow-up, and The Azure can make the most of the five pounds he receives from his rival.

With stable jockey Luke Ferraris sidelined with an enforced suspension, trainer Mark Newnham has been quick to book Purton for his inexperienced but talented MISSION STRIKE in the Korea Racing Authority Trophy (1.40pm), a handicap over nine furlongs.

This three-year-old son of Dundeel has shown signs of greenness in all four of his races to date, but did prove he had an engine when coming from a long way back to chase home useful handicapper Beauty Alliance over the course and distance in March.

Newnham, who is a master of producing his stable gallopers in tip top condition before they race, subsequently gave his Australian import a couple of weeks rest before a number of short sharp track gallops in Conghua, China, that should have brought him back to peak fitness.

With blinkers equipped for the first time, he looks a galloper capable of leaving his present handicap mark well behind and can land his first success.

POINTERS

The Azure 12.10pm Happy Valley

Mission Strike 1.40pm Happy Valley