EU targets TikTok in escalating global tech crackdown

Tiktok has been fined €530m (£451.9m) by Ireland’s data watchdog for illegally transferring European user data to China, and failing to properly inform users.

The landmark ruling intensifies the EU’s scrutiny of global tech firms and their data flows to countries with intrusive surveillance regimes.

The fine, the third largest ever under the EU’s general data protection regulation (GDPR), marks the first time an EU regulator has taken direct action over data transfers to China.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission found TikTok failed to assess how Chinese laws could allow state access to European user data and concluded the company offered no guarantees that data accessed from China met EU privacy standards.

TikTok had previously claimed it did not store European data in China, but admitted earlier this year that “limited” EU user data had been found on Chinese servers.

The firm said the data has since been deleted, and announced plans to appeal the decision in full.

“Beyond the DPC’s failure to substantively consider the extensive safeguards [already implemented by Tiktok], we are disappointed to have been singled out despite relying on the same legal mechanism employed by thousands of other companies providing services in Europe,” said Christine Grahn, TikTok’s head of public policy and government relations for Europe, in a written statement.

In addition to data transfer breaches, TikTok was also fined €45m for lack of transparency between 2020 and 2022, as its privacy policies failed to clearly state that personal data could be accessed from China.

While the platform has since updated its policies, and launched Project Clover – a €12bn European data centre initiative – regulators said these measures came too late to offset the violations.

TikTok has argued that it is being unfairly targeted, warning the decision sets a precedent that could disrupt thousands of international businesses.

The ruling adds to the platform’s growing regulatory challenges in the EU, where it’s also facing investigations under the digital services act, and previous fines for mishandling children’s data.

Tiktok’s stalled ban

This fine follows the ongoing stalling and deadline extent of the app, which has has had Washington in a twist until late last year.

An initial ban over national security concern was introduced, then reversed, and ultimately the app has been treading uncharted waters after a number of delays.

But, just last month, it looked like the stalemate was finally ending – with a deal finally being struck at the White House.

Yet, just days later, President Trump’s latest tariff salvo threw the whole deal into disarray.

Trump’s latest executive order has given the app yet another 75 days to reach a deal – and ideally avert a US ban.