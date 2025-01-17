Supreme Court upholds Tiktok ban despite Trump’s efforts

Tiktok appeals to overturn US ban in a broader battle for tech regulation

On Friday, the Supreme Court confirmed the federal law banning Tiktok in the US from 19 Sunday, unless the app is sold.

This unanimous decision to ban-or-sell the video app was made due to national security claims.

“There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, Tiktok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community” the decision said in the Supreme Court.

“But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding Tiktok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.”

Experts have said that the Shanghai-owned platform will not disappear from existing users’ devices once the law takes effect.

Instead, new users will be unable to download it, and current users won’t be able to update the app, driving the app into the ground.

This follows Trump reportedly considering rescuing the app, exploring unconventional ways in which he could save the app, which now boasts over 170m users across the US.

As Tiktok faces threats of extinction in the US over national security claims, rival app Rednote has experienced a dramatic surge as users pre-emptively switch platforms.

The Shanghai-owned social media app, an international version of the Chinese app Xiaohongshu has gained 700,000 new users in just two days.

Its familiar features have provided an attractive alternative for casual users and influencers, ensuring some form of continuity for creators seeking to maintain Tiktok audiences and income streams.

Yet, Rednote’s rapid rise has attracted controversy for its Chinese content moderation policies, which critics have argued undermine democratic principles.

Reuters also reported that the platform’s algorithm prioritises content aligned with state-approved narratives while trivialising more controversial topics and views.

This raises broader self-censorship concerns about how young Western users may be affected.

However, Tiktok’s looming ban has also sparked debate on the precedent it may set for other platforms.

Nick Morgan, chief executive of ad and content firm Vudoo, said “The TikTok ban taking full effect should be a wake-up call for brands to diversify their strategies beyond a reliance on closed ecosystems like social media platforms.”

“The value of these walled gardens is inherently volatile, fluctuating with the changing preferences of audiences at any given moment. This creates an unsustainable foundation for long-term growth. “