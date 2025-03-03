UK watchdog probes Tiktok over child data practices

The UK’s data watchdog has launched a major investigation into Tiktok, Reddit and Imgur, raising new concerns over how social media platforms handle children’s personal information.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is scrutinising the video platform’s use of teenage user data to recommend content, amid growing fears that its algorithm could expose young people to harmful or addictive material.

Social media algorithms are designed to keep its users engaged, yet critics have argued that they can also trap children in cycles of extreme or inappropriate content exposure.

Peter Kyle, the UK technology minister, told the Guardian, back in January: “I am genuinely concerned about the ownership model of Tiktok”.

The regulator has said that its probe will look into whether there have been any infringements of data protection laws by the social media app.

Last year, Tiktok was fined £12.7m by the ICO for misusing children’s data.

Meanwhile, Reddit and Imgur are also under review for how they verify their users’ ages, with regulators cracking down on lax measures for age checking.

The probe follows mounting pressure on leading tech companies, especially social media platforms, to protect their young audiences, especially after the watchdog introduced its children code in 2021.

This code of practice set stricter guidelines for handling kids’ data and information, ensuring the best interest of the child when designing and developing online services.

Legal expert William Richmond-Coggan warned that this investigation could trigger claims against platforms using children’s data irresponsibly.

“Prudent operators are not going to be waiting to be made an example of either in the Courts or by the regulators, but will be looking to secure a competitive advantage and drive down risk by ensuring full compliance”, he said.

He also noted that while Tiktok is in the spotlight, smaller firms shouldn’t assume they’re immune from similar regulatory action.

Meanwhile, governments worldwide have raised concerns over the platform’s ties to China, with some countries even banning it over national security fears.

Across the pond, the app has also been in hot waters, after briefly shutting down following a Supreme Court decision to uphold a law banning ByteDance services over national security concerns.

Yet, president Donald Trump delayed the ban, allowing the administration to think of an alternative solution to take back ownership of the app.

Tiktok has been approached for comment.